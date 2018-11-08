Inside Sonali Bendre's 'Unconventional' Diwali In New York With Husband And Son

Sonali Bendre shared this post on Diwali (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights We didn't have Indian clothes, had a small puja: Sonali Sonali Bendre moved to New York in July She is undergoing cancer treatment

Sonali Bendre's husband Goldie Behl and their son Ranveer joined the actress in New York to celebrate Diwali together. Sonali, who is undergoing cancer treatment there, shared a set of pictures from their 'unconventional' Diwali and posted details about the way they celebrated the festival. "It was quite an unconventional one. We didn't have Indian clothes, had a small puja, but it was all heart," she wrote. In the pictures, we see the family praying to Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi idols. For the prasad, they offered a bowl of gulab jamun and dry fruits. Inside Sonali Bendre and Goldie Behl's Diwali In New York.

Sonali Bendre was diagnosed with cancer in July and since then she has been in New York for the treatment. She has chronicled her fight with cancer with some inspiring posts on Instagram. She has also written about her high and low moments while battling cancer.

She is also keeping her book club up and running. Sonali Bendre started a digital book club on Facebook last year. After she moved to the US, her friends Dia Mirza, Sussanne Khan and Gayatri Joshi took over the club for her. In August, they organised for a conversation as part of Sonali's Book Club, which was also live streamed on her Facebook profile.

When in New York, Sonali also caught up with actor Rishi Kapoor, who is also in the US for medical treatment. She also met Priyanka Chopra and attended her bridal shower, along with Neetu Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor's wife.