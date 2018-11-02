In New Post, Sonali Bendre Reveals Why She 'Panicked' After Her Chemotherapy Sessions

Sonali Bendre shared this picture (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Actress Sonali Bendre, who is battling cancer in New York, is keeping her book club up and running. In a new post shared on Friday, the actress announced the next book that will be discussed on her next book club session. However, she also opened about the difficulties she had to face while reading a book in between her chemotherapy sessions and why she 'panicked.' "Time to announce the next book! The last one took a while, as my eyesight was doing strange things due to the chemo and I couldn't read for a while. Was panicking a bit, but now all is well again," read an excerpt from Sonali Bendre's post.

A Little Life by Hanya Yanagihara is Sonali's next read, which will also be up for discussion. "We've read books with female friendships before, but this is our first one on friendship among boys. Should be interesting. Can't wait to start reading it and I hope you read it with me too," she wrote.

Take a look at Sonali's post here.

Sonali Bendre started a digital book club on Facebook last year. After she moved to the US for treatment, her friends Dia Mirza, Sussanne Khan and Gayatri Joshi took over the club for her. In August, the trio organised for a conversation as part of Sonali's Book Club, which was also live streamed on her Facebook profile.

Sharing a photo from the meet, Sonali wrote:

Sonali Bendre had debuted as an author in 2015 with The Modern Gurukul: My Experiments With Parenting.

Sonali Bendre moved to the Big Apple in July for cancer treatment. She was accompanied by filmmaker husband Goldie Behl.

On Instagram, she has chronicled her fight with cancer "#OneDayAtATime" with inspiring posts and also wrote about her high and low moments during the chemotherapy sessions.

While in New York, Sonali Bendre caught up with actors Anupam Kher, Rishi Kapoor, who is also in the US for medical treatment and actress Priyanka Chopra. Sonali was also a part of Priyanka's bridal shower.