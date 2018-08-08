Sonali Bendre's Book Club Taken Over By Best Friends Dia Mirza, Sussanne Khan, Gayatri Joshi

Sonali Bendre's digital book club just completed a year (courtesy iamsonalibendre)

Sonali Bendre, who started a digital book club on Facebook last year, is currently battling cancer in New York. But those who have signed up for Sonali's Book Club have no reason to worry because the actress' best friends Dia Mirza, Sussanne Khan and Gayatri Joshi have taken over for her. On Wednesday, the trio organised for a conversation as part of Sonali's Book Club, which was live streamed on the actress' Facebook profile, and Sonali just couldn't be happier. Sharing a photo from the meet, Sonali said: "I've said it before and I'll say it again... 'I have the best friends in the world!' Thank you sooooo much Gayatri Joshi, Sussanne Khan and Dia Miza for coming together to celebrate Friendship Day with #SBC... I had so much fun watching this... So glad some of my influence has rubbed off on you!"

Meanwhile, more photos were shared on Sussanne's Instagram:

Sonali Bendre is known to have organised interactive sessions between coming-of-age authors and millennial readers through Sonali's Book Club. Authors like Preeti Shenoy, Ravi Subramanium, Anand Neelakantan, Amish Tripathi and Rashmi Bansal have been part of her book club activities online.

Sonali Bendre, who debuted as an author with The Modern Gurukul: My Experiments With Parenting in 2015, is currently in the Big Apple for treatment - she flew into the US soon after she was diagnosed with metastatic cancer. Only recently, Sonali was joined by her gang of girls in New York for Friendship Day celebrations, about which she wrote a heart-warming Instagram note. "I am extremely grateful to my friends, my pillars of strength, who at a moment's notice, arrived to be with me and help me through this. In between their busy schedules they find time to visit, call, message, FaceTime... basically never leaving a moment for me to feel alone. Thank you for showing me what true friendship is," read an excerpt.

The 43-year-old actress appears to have begun with her chemotherapy sessions, as is evident from the previous Instagram post. Last week, Sonali's filmmaker husband Goldie Behl tweeted to say that the actress is stable and doing fine with the treatment.

Thank you all for the love and support for Sonali... she is stable and is following her treatment without any complications. This is a long journey but we have begun positively. — goldie behl (@GOLDIEBEHL) August 2, 2018

Sonali Bendre, who is mother to 12-year-old son Ranveer, was last seen in a full-fledged role in Chiranjeevi's 2004 film Shankar Dada MBBS.