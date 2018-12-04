Sonali Bendre's Best Friends Sussanne Khan, Gayatri Joshi Visit Her In Mumbai

Sussanne Khan outside Sonali Bendre's home

Sonali Bendre's best friends Sussanne Khan and Gayatri Joshi paid a visit to the actress after she touched down in Mumbai on Monday. Sonali Bendre was undergoing treatment in New York for metastatic cancer. The 43-year-old actress was spotted exiting the gates of the Mumbai airport on Monday morning and later in the day, celebrity interior designer Sussanne was photographed arriving at her Mumbai residence. Sussanne waved at the cameras from inside her car as she was being driven in. Swades actress Gayatri, who checked in with her husband Vikas Oberoi, also greeted the paparazzi with a smile.

While we were expecting updates from the BFF reunion, Sonali Bendre shared this on her Instagram story:

On Monday, pictures of Sonali and her filmmaker husband Goldie Behl navigating the airport hand-in-hand sent the Internet into a tizzy. Speaking to news agency ANI at the airport, Mr Behl had said: "Sonali is doing good. She is back for good. She is recovering very well. For now, treatment has ended. But the disease can come back so regular check-ups will be done."

Just a day ahead of her homecoming, Sonali shared a heart-wrenching note on Instagram, in which she wrote she's eagerly looking forward to be with her friends and family in Mumbai again: "I'm on my way back to where my heart is. It's a feeling I can't describe in words but I'm going to try. It's the joy to see my family and friends again, the excitement to do what I love and mainly the gratitude for the journey I've had up until this moment." Sussanne Khan was among those who commented to say that they can't wait to welcome her back: "Can't wait to see you, my warrior princess. Love you too much. We await you with 'a head full of dreams'."

In July this year, Sonali Bendre revealed she was diagnosed with metastatic cancer. While Sonali Bendre was in New York for treatment, Sussanne Khan and Gayatri Joshi had kept Sonali's Book Club up and running.

Sussanne and Gayatri had also often flown in to the Big Apple to hang out with Sonali, who dedicated a lovely note to her two besties on Friendship Day and said: "I am extremely grateful to my friends, my pillars of strength, who at a moment's notice, arrived to be with me and help me through this."