Sonali Bendre's Son Ranveer Recommends A Book For His Mother's Next Book Club Session. Can You Guess The Name?

Sonali Bendre with her son Ranveer. (Image courtesy: iamsonalibendre)

Anyone who has been following Sonali Bendre on social media would be aware of the actress' love for reading, but seems she is not the only avid reader in her family. In case you are wondering what we are talking about, we are referring to Sonali Bendre's latest Instagram post. On Sunday, Sonali announced that the book that will be discussed in the next session of her book club meet is Kenneth Oppel's Half Brother. Can you guess who recommended the book? It was none other than her son Ranveer Behl. The 43-year-old actress, who started a digital book club named Sonali's Book Club last year, revealed in her post that she is "really excited" about the first mother-son collaboration of the book club and wrote: "I'm really excited as it's the first mom-son collaboration on the book club, and I'm looking forward to exploring this book with you all!"

Later in her post, Sonali Bendre revealed that Ranveer became "more enthusiastic" about reading, after he hosted his first session of SBC ( Sonali's Book Club). "As we come close to the end of another year, it's amazing to see how much this book club has grown and how I can see tangible effects. After my son hosted his first SBC Live, he's become more enthusiastic about reading, so much so that he has now recommended a book for us! So the next book for SBC is Half Brother by Kenneth Oppel," wrote Sonali.

Take a look at Sonali Bendre's post here:

Sonali Bendre is known to have organised several interactive sessions between coming-of-age authors and readers through the club. Her book club was even active when the actress was undergoing treatment for cancer in New York this year. Sonali's best friends Sussanne Khan, Dia Mirza and Gayatri Joshi took over SBC in Sonali's absence.

Sonali Bendre, who was undergoing treatment for cancer in New York, returned to Mumbai earlier this month. She revealed that she has been diagnosed with "high grade cancer" in July this year. The 43-year-old actress shared an extensive note on her Instagram profile, in which she wrote that she did not see this coming. "Sometimes, when you least expect it, life throws you a curveball. I have recently been diagnosed with a high grade cancer that has metastised, which we frankly did not see coming," read an excerpt from the post.

Sonali Bendre is best-known for her performances in films such as Sarfarosh, Hum Saath-Saath Hain and Duplicate among others. She is married to filmmaker Goldie Behl and together they have a son named- Ranveer.