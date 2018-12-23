Sonali Bendre's Son Ranveer Recommends A Book For His Mother's Next Book Club Session. Can You Guess The Name?

Highlights
Anyone who has been following Sonali Bendre on social media would be aware of the actress' love for reading, but seems she is not the only avid reader in her family. In case you are wondering what we are talking about, we are referring to Sonali Bendre's latest Instagram post. On Sunday, Sonali announced that the book that will be discussed in the next session of her book club meet is Kenneth Oppel's Half Brother. Can you guess who recommended the book? It was none other than her son Ranveer Behl. The 43-year-old actress, who started a digital book club named Sonali's Book Club last year, revealed in her post that she is "really excited" about the first mother-son collaboration of the book club and wrote: "I'm really excited as it's the first mom-son collaboration on the book club, and I'm looking forward to exploring this book with you all!"
Later in her post, Sonali Bendre revealed that Ranveer became "more enthusiastic" about reading, after he hosted his first session of SBC ( Sonali's Book Club). "As we come close to the end of another year, it's amazing to see how much this book club has grown and how I can see tangible effects. After my son hosted his first SBC Live, he's become more enthusiastic about reading, so much so that he has now recommended a book for us! So the next book for SBC is Half Brother by Kenneth Oppel," wrote Sonali.
Take a look at Sonali Bendre's post here:
Sonali Bendre is known to have organised several interactive sessions between coming-of-age authors and readers through the club. Her book club was even active when the actress was undergoing treatment for cancer in New York this year. Sonali's best friends Sussanne Khan, Dia Mirza and Gayatri Joshi took over SBC in Sonali's absence.
I've said it before and I'll say it again... "I have the best friends in the world!" Thank you sooooo much @gayatrioberoi, @suzkr and @diamirzaofficial for coming together to celebrate Friendship Day with #SBC... I had so much fun watching this... So glad some of my influence has rubbed off on you hahaha Special thank you to @janiceseq85 for ensuring a smooth and lively conversation. I truly truly appreciate it. #SonalisBookClub
Sonali Bendre, who was undergoing treatment for cancer in New York, returned to Mumbai earlier this month. She revealed that she has been diagnosed with "high grade cancer" in July this year. The 43-year-old actress shared an extensive note on her Instagram profile, in which she wrote that she did not see this coming. "Sometimes, when you least expect it, life throws you a curveball. I have recently been diagnosed with a high grade cancer that has metastised, which we frankly did not see coming," read an excerpt from the post.
Sometimes, when you least expect it, life throws you a curveball. I have recently been diagnosed with a high grade cancer that has metastised, which we frankly did not see coming. A niggling pain led to some tests, which led to this unexpected diagnosis. My family and close friends have rallied around me, providing the best support system that anyone can ask for. I am very blessed and thankful for each of them. There is no better way to tackle this, than to take swift and immediate action. And so, as advised by my doctors, I am currently undergoing a course of treatment in New York. We remain optimistic and I am determined to fight every step of the way. What has helped has been the immense outpouring of love and support I've received over the past few days, for which I am very grateful. I'm taking this battle head on, knowing I have the strength of my family and friends behind me.
Sonali Bendre is best-known for her performances in films such as Sarfarosh, Hum Saath-Saath Hain and Duplicate among others. She is married to filmmaker Goldie Behl and together they have a son named- Ranveer.