On Navya Nanda's Post, Rumoured Boyfriend Meezaan Jaaferi Left This Comment

Shweta Bachchan Nanda's daughter Navya Naveli Nanda and Jaaved Jaaferi's son Meezaan Jaaferi occupied a top spot on Sunday's list of trends courtesy their recent Instagram exchange. Navya and Meezaan are rumoured to be dating each other. Navya, who recently made her Instagram profile public, has actively been sharing posts from different facets of her life on social media. On Saturday, she shared a set of pictures, in which she can be seen sitting on her rooftop with her face covered with her hair. She captioned the post: "Fiddler on the roof." In the comments section of her post, Meezaan left a comment that read: "Can you show your face." He added a heart and a heart-eyed emoji to the comment.

This is what Navya Nanda posted:

Here's what Meezaan Jaaferi commented on her post:

Screenshot of Meezaan's comment on Navya's post.

Meezaan Jaaferi, in an interview with Mumbai Mirror last year said that he and Navya Nanda are just "good friends": "We're from the same friends' circle. She's my sister's bestie and a really good friend. I'm not in any relationship with anyone." Meezaan was referring to his sister Alaviaa Jaaferi, who is one of Navya's closest friends. Navya often features on Alaviaa's Instagram posts.

Meezaan Jaaferi made his Bollywood debut with the film Malaal, which also starred Sanjay Leela Bhansali's niece Sharmin Segal. He will also feature in Priyadarshan's Hungama 2 also starring Shilpa Shetty, Paresh Rawal and Pranitha Subhash.

Navya Nanda, daughter of Shweta Bachchan Nanda and businessman Nikhil Nanda, started an online healthcare portal called Aara Health, just a week after graduating from New York's Fordham University this year. She even modelled for her mother Shweta Bachchan Nanda's designer label in collaboration with designer Monisha Jaising in the year 2018.