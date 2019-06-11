'Navya Naveli Nanda Is A Good Friend': Javed Jaaferi's Son Meezaan On Dating Rumours

A fan-club photo of Meezaan and Navya Naveli Nanda (courtesy naavyananda)

Jaaved Jaaferi's son Meezaan, who is all set for his Bollywood debut with Sanjay Leela Bhansali produced Malaal, clarified rumours about his rapport with Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda in an interview with Mumbai Mirror. Navya Naveli Nanda, who is strictly guarded about updates of her personal life on social media, features in fan-club posts every now and then. In the past, photos of Navya chilling with Meezaan have made it to social media, sparking rumours that the two are perhaps seeing each other. Meezaan dismissed such speculation in his interview to Mumbai Mirror and said they're just "good friends": "We're from the same friends' circle. She's my sister's bestie and a really good friend. I'm not any relationship with anyone."

Meezaan was referring to his sister Alaviaa Jaaferi, who is one of Navya's closest friends. Navya often features on Alaviaa's Instagram posts.

In June last year, Navya Naveli Nanda, whose public appearances mostly include showbiz parties with the Bachchans, was spotted exiting a Mumbai theatre with an unidentified male friend, who appeared to conceal his identity from the paparazzi by covering his face. Gossip columns reported that Navya was hanging out with Meezaan at the theatre. Later in July, Navya was spotted with the same male friend outside Amitabh Bachchan's Juhu bungalow Jalsa, when both of them attempted to hid their faces.

The gen-next club Navya Navya belongs to also includes Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan - the two were classmates at Sevenoaks in Kent, England. She is reportedly continuing higher studies at New York's Fordham University. Whether Navya aspires to join Bollywood or not is still not know but in an episode of Koffee With Karan, her mom Shweta Bachchan Nanda said: "Just because she's related to some famous people doesn't mean she has what it takes."

Meanwhile, Malaal also launches Sanjay Leela Bhansali's niece Sharmin Segal and is slated to release on July 5.