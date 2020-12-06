On Navya Naveli Nanda's Birthday, Uncle Abhishek Bachchan's Greeting Came Gift-Wrapped Like This

Abhishek Bachchan with Navya Naveli Nanda. (courtesy bachchan)

As Navya Naveli Nanda celebrates her 23rd birthday on Sunday, her uncle and Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan posted a special wish on his Instagram stories. Sharing a happy picture of the birthday girl on his Instagram story, the Guru actor wrote: "Happy birthday beautiful." He accompanied the post with the hashtag #Favourite. Navya, who graduated from New York's Fordham University this year, started her own business venture, an online healthcare portal called Aara Health. She even modelled for her mother Shweta Bachchan Nanda's designer label in collaboration with designer Monisha Jaising in the year 2018.

Earlier this year, when Navya graduated from college, Abhishek Bachchan congratulated her in an extensive Instagram post, in which he wrote: "Congratulations my Navya on your graduation! Although due to the lockdown you were not able to celebrate it at your university with your classmates and the home garden had to suffice... Seems like yesterday that we were moving you into your dorm room as a freshman... Wait, strike that. Not "we", "I"! (You always managed to make Mamu do the heavy lifting ). God bless you! Can't wait to see what you have in store for the world."

Navya Nanda has some impeccable genes. She is the granddaughter of Bollywood stars Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan. Her uncle Abhishek Bachchan and aunt Aishwarya Rai Bachchan are also celebrated actors. She is the daughter of Shweta Bachchan Nanda and Delhi-based businessman Nikhil Nanda.