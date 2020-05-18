Amitabh Bachchan Writes Of How Navya Naveli's Graduation United Family Across The World

Shweta hosted a graduation ceremony for Navya (courtesy shwetabachchan)

Shweta Bachchan's daughter Navya Naveli Nanda, who graduated from New York's Fordham University on May 6, participated in a virtual graduation ceremony, hosted by her university, from home over the weekend. Navya's grandfather Amitabh Bachchan shared details of Navya's graduation ceremony in a blog post dated May 16-17 and wrote: "The graduation ceremony conducted formally in New York in the college premises tonight our time was the moment of the day. Broadcast on a TV link, it gathered the entire family together as Navya's name was read out to celebratory cheer and celebration. Family that was in different parts of the world were all simultaneously connected and never was it felt that we were hundreds of miles apart... it became a moment of great achievement for the girl in the house."

Reminiscing Navya's journey from a "little one" to her graduation day, Big B write: "Emotions ran high as brothers, sisters, mothers, fathers, grandfathers and grandmothers, cousins and aunts, all toasted to the little one, who was just born the other day here in this very house as a baby in a cot. Time has flown by, this one perhaps more speedily than any other."

On the day of Navya's graduation earlier, Navya was treated to a "DIY" version of a graduation ceremony at the Bachchans' Mumbai residence Jalsa. "Class of 2020 - Navya finished college today and since she and everyone else graduating this year won't get a ceremony we decided to DIY one," wrote Shweta, sharing photos of the graduation ceremony in the garden.

"So proud of you Navya... god bless... such positive and happy attitude," Big B had congratulated Navya with this message while Abhishek had written: "God bless you! Can't wait to see what you have in store for the world."

Navya Naveli Nanda was classmates with Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan at Sevenoaks School in London's Kent. Their batch passed out from school in 2016.