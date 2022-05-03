On Nargis' Death Anniversary, Sanjay Dutt Writes: 'Wish My Wife And Kids Would Have Met You'

Sanjay Dutt posted this (Courtesy: duttsanjay)

Remembering his mother Nargis on her death anniversary, Sanjay Dutt has written an emotional note. Sharing a collage of Nargis' photos, Sanjay wrote, "Not a single moment goes by when I don't remember you. Ma, you were the basis of my life and the strength of my soul. I wish my wife and kids would have met you for you to give them all your love and blessings. I miss you today and every day!" Nargis was known for her roles in movies like Mughal-e-Azam, Awara, and Shri 420.

Nargis died three days before the release of Sanjay Dutt's debut movie, Rocky and at the premiere of the film, her seat was kept vacant.

Check out Sanjay Dutt's post:

Sanjay Dutt's sister Priya Dutt also dedicated a post to her mother. Sharing a photo of Nargis, Priya wrote, "Her presence in my life and through my work is everywhere. Ma passed away on this day in 1981, I was 14 years old but she never left my side. I have missed her physical presence but as you grow older you realise there is more than just the physical and learn to connect with the soul. Her soul is in my life and in the work, I am able to do through The Nargis Dutt Foundation, I am living their ( mom & Dad) dreams and loving every moment of it. 41 years since mom left and The Nargis Dutt Foundation was Born...... Her memories and her work will carry on Everywhere. #love."

Check out the post here:

On the work front, Sanjay Dutt was last seen in K.G.F: Chapter 2 as Adhere. Next, he will be seen in Shamshera, Ghudchadi, and Prithiviraj.