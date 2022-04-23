'KGF: Chapter 2 Reminded Me Of My Own Potential,' Writes Sanjay Dutt. Read His Post

Sanjay Dutt in KGF 2. (courtesy: duttsanjay)

After the success of KGF: Chapter 2, Sanjay Dutt shared a thankyou note for his fans, friends and family. In his extensive note, Sanjay Dutt wrote what the film means to him. "There will always be some films which will be more special than the others. Every once in a while, I seek out a film which pushes me out of my comfort zone. KGF: Chapter 2 was that film for me. It reminded me of my own potential and something about it felt like, I could have fun with it. The film made me realise why cinema, at the end of the day, is a product of passion," read an excerpt from his post.

Thanking the film's director Prashanth Neel, Sanjay Dutt wrote: "Prashanth Neel, my director, had sold the vision of the menacing 'Adheera' to me. The credit for how my role turned out, goes entirely to Prashanth. As the captain of the ship, it's his dream we all brought to screen."

He signed off the note with these words: "The film will always be a reminder that every time life pops a surprise, you have it in you to do better than that. Lots of love to my fans, family and well-wishers. They have all been my pillars of strength."

Read Sanjay Dutt's post here:

The actor was last seen in the multilingual project K.G.F: Chapter 2, co-starring Yash, Raveena Tandon, Prakash Raj. The film broke all box office records.

In terms of work, Sanjay Dutt will next be seen in Shamshera, with Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor. He will also star in Prithviraj with Akshay Kumar, Sonu Sood and Manushi Chhillar.