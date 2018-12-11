On Movie Date, Priyanka Chopra Watches Elf For The First Time. Nick Jonas Can't Stop Laughing

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas t an event in Mumbai. (Image courtesy: AFP)

Highlights Nick Jonas instagrammed a video of Priyanka watching Elf "Her first time watching Elf," he wrote Priyanka and Nick got married in Jodhpur earlier this month

Nick Jonas recorded Priyanka Chopra's reaction as she watched 2003 film Elf for the first time and it was hilarious. Nick Jonas too could not stop laughing looking at Priyanka's reactions as she watched the Jon Favreau-directed film. "Her first time watching Elf," Nick captioned the post. Priyanka and Nick are already soaked in the Christmas fervour, starting with watching films complementing the festival. After their three-day wedding celebration in Jodhpur, Priyanka jumped straight into work and attended the launch of dating app Bumble. After the work commitments, Priyanka and Nick attended Isha Ambani's pre-wedding bash in Udaipur over the weekend.

Here's a glimpse of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' movie date:

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas married in a Christian ceremony on December 1 in Jodhpur's Mehrangarh Fort. The couple was dressed in custom-made Ralph Lauren couture and Priyanka's 75-feet veil was the highlight of her outfit. On the following day, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married as per Hindu rituals, for which Priyanka wore a tonal red ensemble. Before the two wedding ceremonies, a sangeet function and a mehendi ceremony were also held at the same venue.

After the wedding in Jodhpur, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas hosted a reception in New Delhi, which was also attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

On the work front, Priyanka's work-in-progress film is The Sky Is Pink. She will resume shooting the Shonali Bose-directed film later this month. Priyanka has also set aside dates to film an episode of Koffee With Karan 6, in which she will reportedly feature with Kareena Kapoor.

