Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas Post New Pics From Their Wedding

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas photographed with their families (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights Their families also wore Ralph Lauren and Sabyasachi outfits Priyanka also thanked Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla for designing the settings Priyanka and Nick married in Jodhpur

With a new set of pictures from their wedding ceremonies, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas thanked Ralph Lauren and Sabyasachi Mukherjee for designing their outfits. The couple have shared identical posts on their respective Instagram accounts. One picture is from their Christian wedding, the outfits for which were designed by Ralph Lauren and the second one is from the Hindu ceremony, where they wore Sabyasachi outfits. The Instagram posts also reveal that apart from Priyanka and Nick, their families also wore Ralph Lauren and Sabyasachi outfits for the wedding ceremonies. Priyanka also thanked Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla for designing the settings for the functions.

"This is us. My family... Everyone in head-to-toe in Ralph Lauren, thank you, we love you!! And the most gorgeous jewels by Chopard. And, thank you Sabyasachi for creating my epic Indian lehenga and stunning jewellery. Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla, thank you for designing the most memorable settings for all our ceremonies," wrote Priyanka.

Take a look at the pictures here.

Priyanka and Nick married at Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace over the weekend. On December 1, they took their wedding vows as per Christian rituals.

On December 2, a wedding as per Hindu traditions took place.

Some breathtaking pictures from the Hindu wedding were also released on Thursday. Take a look.

After the wedding, Priyanka Chopra took Nick Jonas' surname. She changed her name to Priyanka Chopra Jonas on Instagram.

Priyanka and Nick are currently in Mumbai. They arrived in Mumbai from Delhi on Thursday morning. When in Delhi, the couple hosted a wedding reception, which was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries.

