On Mahashivratri, Akshay Kumar And Other Celebs Chant 'Har Har Mahadev'

Mahashivratri 2019: Akshay Kumar shared this picture. (Image courtesy - Instagram)

Highlights May we garner the strength to overcome the darkness: Pooja Bhatt Vidya explained the significance of Mahashivratri in context of yoga Sushant Singh Rajput, Diljit Dosanjh also shared posted on Mahashivratri

On the occasion Mahashivratri, Bollywood celebrities shared messages of prosperity and happiness for their fans on social media. Actor Akshay Kumar, who awaiting the release of Kesari, posted a picture of himself looking at a painting of Lord Shiva and wrote: "This Mahashivratri, may Lord Shiva bless you and your family with peace and prosperity. #HarHarMahadev ." Pooja Bhatt, Sushant Singh Rajput, Diljit Dosanjh and Vidya Malvade were among other Bollywood celebrities who shared posts about Mahashivratri. Pooja Bhatt wished her fans on Mahashivratri and wrote: "On Mahashivratri or the 'dark night of the soul.' May we garner the strength and courage to overcome the darkness and ignorance that is all pervasive in life and the world."

Here are Akshay Kumar and Pooja Bhatt's Instagram posts on Mahashivratri:

Chak De! India actress Vidya Malvade explained the significance of Mahashivratri in context of yoga (she is a regular practitioner of yoga) in her post. Vidya wrote: "This - the darkest night of the year - celebrates the Grace of Shiva, who is considered the Adi Guru or the First Guru, from whom the yogic tradition originates. The planetary positions on this night are such that there is a powerful natural upsurge of energy in the human system."

Here are posts from other Bollywood celebrities on Mahashivratri:

Devotees of Lord Shiva are celebrating Mahashivratri today, on the last day of the Kumbh Mela, one of the largest religious gatherings in the world held in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj. Devotees of Lord Shiva observe a day-long fast for Mahashivratri and only eat food the next day.