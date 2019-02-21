Akshay Kumar's Kesari Trailer Goes Instantly Viral. 'Outstanding Is An Understatement,' Say Celebs

"#KesariTrailer" soared to the top of the trend's list on Twitter with celebrities such as Abhishek and others posting their reviews for the trailer.

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: February 21, 2019 13:40 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Akshay Kumar's Kesari Trailer Goes Instantly Viral. 'Outstanding Is An Understatement,' Say Celebs

Akshay Kumar on a poster of Kesari (courtesy karanjohar)


New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Kesari trailer received a whole lot of love on Twitter
  2. "Goosebumps," read a lot of tweets
  3. Celebs like Abhishek, Arjun Kapoor also tweeted to say: "Wow"

Akshay Kumar painted Twitter kesari as he dropped the trailer of his new film. The Kesari trailer received a warm welcome on Twitter and went viral almost instantly. "#KesariTrailer" soared to the top of the trend's list on Twitter with celebrities such as Abhishek Bachchan, Arjun Kapoor, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Diljit Dosanjh and others posting their reviews for the trailer. Abhishek had just one word for the trailer: "Wow," he wrote while Arjun added: "What a trailer! Emotionally uplifting, rooted in Indian culture, full on action mode for Akshay sir after a while... can't wait for this Holi to be Kesari." Meanwhile, Neil Nitin Mukesh wrote: "This is sheer epic-ness. Outstanding is an understatement... and this is just a trailer". "Trailer aisa hai toh picture kya hogi," tweeted Tisca Chopra.

Within two hours of release, the trailer garnered over 4.5 lakh views on YouTube and almost 9 lakh combined views on Akshay and Parineeti Chopra's Instagram profiles.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Watch the trailer of Kesari here and brace yourself for major impact.

Kesari trailer has also made a lot of noise outside the celebs corner with tweets such as: "Kesari trailer, only one word... Goosebumps" and "Kesari trailer is fabulous... I just loved it" and "I have to admit I have never watched any trailer more than 10 times just after few minutes" raining down on Twitter.

Here's just a glimpse of how Twitterati reacted:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The trailer of Kesari (based on the famous of Battle of Saragarhi, 1897) will have you glued to the screen through the length of it. It begins on an emotional note and then quickly picks up pace to action packed scenes in which Akshay Kumar leads a contingent of 21 Sikh soldiers of the British Indian Army against 10,000 Afghan invaders.

Directed by Anurag Singh, Kesari hits screens on Holi.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

kesari trailertwitter reaction

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Devendra FadnavisAero IndiaBangladesh FireRaj Kumar BarjatyaLive TVIPL Schedule 2019HOP LiveLive Cricket ScoreEntertainment NewsPNR StatusMWC 2019Videocon D2HIndian PrisonersPriyanka GandhiMother Language DaySamsung S10Galaxy Fold

................................ Advertisement ................................