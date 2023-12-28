Ratan Tata Birthday: Internet Wishes 'Man With Golden Heart' As He Turns 86

Ratan Tata turned 86 today.

Ratan Tata, Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons, turned 86 today. The philanthropist, who took over as the Chairman of the Tata Group in 1991, is credited with steering the conglomerate to greater heights. Several people took to social media to wish Mr Tata on his birthday.

Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis wrote on X (formerly Twitter), "Heartiest birthday greetings to the legendary Shri Ratan Tata ji! May this day be a celebration of your remarkable journey, filled with cherished moments. With utmost admiration for your invaluable contributions, wishing you a long life and good health!"

Heartiest birthday greetings to the legendary Shri Ratan Tata ji!

May this day be a celebration of your remarkable journey, filled with cherished moments. With utmost admiration for your invaluable contributions, wishing you a long life and good health!

टाटा समूहाचे अध्यक्ष, पद्म… pic.twitter.com/ASAO2A4qVF — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) December 28, 2023

"'I execute and think about it later if thats a right decision or not'- Ratan Tata, happy birthday legend," added another person.

"Happy Birthday to Ratan Tata sir , a true son of the soil! Your remarkable leadership, vision, and commitment to making a positive impact have inspired countless individuals around the world. Your legacy is a testament to the power of determination, innovation, and compassion. May your day be filled with joy, reflection, and the warmth of the admiration and gratitude of those who recognize the incredible contributions you've made. Wishing you good health, happiness, and continued success in all your endeavors. Cheers to a living legend!" commented a user.

Wishing you a very happy birthday Ratan Tata sir! Your Leadership, Philanthropy, and Vision have been an inspiration to us all. Thank you for all that you do! 🙏#HappyBirthdayRataTataJi#RatanTata@RNTata2000@TataCompaniespic.twitter.com/lEQCq0QaxQ — Shashank Singh (@RccShashank) December 28, 2023

Another added, "Happiest birthday to the man with golden heart Ratan Tata sir. May your wisdom and vision continue to guide our nation towards greater heights."

Meanwhile, Ratan Tata went to Cornell University, at the age of 17 and studied architecture and engineering. He became part of the Tata group as an assistant in Tata Industries in 1962 and trained for six months at the Jamshedpur plant of Tata Engineering and Locomotive Company, which is now known as Tata Motors. He later worked at Tisco, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), and also served as Chairman of Air India from 1986 to 1989.

He began restructuring the Tata group at a time when the liberalisation of the Indian economy was underway. He played an instrumental role in the business expansion of popular cars including the Tata Nano and Tata Indica. He got Tata Tea to acquire Tetley, Tata Motors to acquire Jaguar Land Rover, and Tata Steel to acquire Corus in 2004.