Ratan Tata Birthday: 5 Facts About The Businessman

Here are 5 facts about the businessman:

Ratan Naval Tata is the great-grandson of Jamsetji Tata who founded the Tata Group. He was born on December 28, 1937, in Mumbai to Naval Tata and Sooni Tata, according to the company's website.

Mr Tata received a degree in architecture with structural engineering from Cornell University, US. He also enrolled himself at the Harvard Business School and completed an Advanced Management Program in 1975, according to the website.

He started his journey with the Tata Group as an assistant in 1962 and was appointed the director-in-charge of the National Radio & Electronics Company Limited in 1971. In 1991, JRD Tata stepped down as chairperson of Tata Sons and announced Ratan Tata as his successor.

He began restructuring of the Tata group at a time when the liberalisation of the Indian economy was underway. He played an instrumental role in the business expansion of popular cars including the Tata Nano and Tata Indica. He got Tata Tea to acquire Tetley, Tata motors to acquire Jaguar Land Rover, and Tata Steel to acquire Corus in 2004.