Watch: Dogs Mistake Leopard For Cat, Chase It Into Alley. Then This Happens

A group of stray dogs chased an animal across a street, thinking it was a cat. Moments later, they realised it was a leopard. The incident, captured on CCTV, occurred on July 3, around 11:00 pm. The footage has since gone viral on social media.

In the 15-second video clip, a leopard is seen running across a road. A gang of nine dogs, appearing to mistake it for a large cat, begins to chase it. As they get closer and recognise the animal, they immediately stop and turn back, running away in fear in all directions.

The video was posted on X with the caption, "They thought it's just a cat."

They thought it's just a CAT????

The internet had a laugh.

A user on X wrote, "Look at the way they all ran away after going in like kings to maul it," followed with laughing emojis.

Another wrote, "Street dogs think highly of themselves and were trying to act like bosses here too, but once they started running, they couldn't even find a way to escape."

"I think one dog didn't come back," a comment read.

Last year, a leopard entered a house garden in Rajasthan and attacked a pet dog. CCTV footage shows the leopard pouncing on the dog and biting its neck. The attack stopped when the owner rushed out on hearing the dog's cries. The leopard fled, and the dog escaped inside.

Earlier, in Maharashtra's Nashik, two street dogs chased away a leopard that tried to attack them outside a house. The incident, caught on CCTV, shows the leopard sneaking into the lawn and attempting to attack a sleeping dog. Another dog intervened, barked, and together they scared the leopard away. The leopard later returned but was again chased off.

A forest officer confirmed the leopard likely came from nearby fields.