Video: Leopard Enters House In Rajasthan, Pounces On Pet Dog

A leopard entered the garden of a house and viciously attacked a pet dog in Rajasthan's Mount Abu on Friday.

CCTV footage shows a black dog, which appears to be a Labrador Retriever, walking into the garden of the house in Sunrise Valley when the leopard jumps across the boundary wall of the premises and pounces on it.

The leopard can be seen biting the dog's neck and holding on as the latter struggles to free itself. The leopard lets go of the dog and escapes when a woman - on hearing the canine howling - starts screaming and opens the house's door and walks out. The dog then goes back inside the house along with the woman.

Sources said the woman, who was later identified as Mala Kumari, is the owner of the house, which is used as a paying guest accommodation.