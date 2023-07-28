Watch: Dogs Chase Away Leopard Outside Home In Maharashtra's Nashik

Later, the big cat returned to the spot but was again chased away.

An incident was caught on a CCTV camera in the Adgaon Shivar area of Nasik in which a leopard tried to attack a dog, but was chased away, police said.

The CCTV footage showed that a leopard slowly sneaked into the lawn area of a residence and tried to attack the dog sleeping outside the main door of the house. However, another dog woke up and started barking at the leopard and both the dogs chased the wild cat away.

Vrishali Gade, Forest Department officer, speaking to ANI, said, "In the Adgaon Shivar area, the compound area of the bungalow in which the leopard entered, belongs to a person named Prabhavkar Manude. The leopard was shown entering the compound of the bungalow and attacking the dog. But dogs attacked the leopard and chased him away".

"There is a possibility that the leopard came from the field area nearby the residence. In cooperation with the forest department, we have begun the procedure to put up a cage. However, there is no information on the leopard harming any citizen in the area", said Gade.

Further details are awaited.

In a separate incident, a leopard on Wednesday evening entered the sets of a Marathi TV serial "Sukh Mhanje Nakki Kay Asta" in Film City in Mumbai's Goregaon district, triggering panic and havoc.

A viral video showed a wild cat walking up above one of the structures of the set while panic-stricken people running for safety. Some people even recorded the footage.

The incident took place at 4:00 pm on Wednesday.

