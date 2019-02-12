Akshay Kumar Shares Glimpses Of Kesari, 'An Unbelievable True Story'

Akshay Kumar in Kesari (Image courtesy: Twitter)

Highlights The videos do not feature Akshay Kesari is Akshay Kumar's film with Parineeti Chopra The film releases on March 21

The countdown to Kesari began today with glimpses from the film, shared by superstar Akshay Kumar. Kesari is Akshay Kumar's forthcoming film with Parineeti Chopra. In an attempt to generate the interest of the audience, the makers of the film have come out with this concept of sharing glimpses from Kesari ahead of the trailer release, which hits the Internet on February 21. The first glimpse of Kesari opens on an army of soldiers running around and they gather around a fort. We also see a man's hand holding a chakram (circular weapon), which appears to be that of Akshay Kumar, who is ready to fight against them. "It's an unbelievable true story. Presenting the first one from the glimpses of Kesari," Akshay wrote while sharing the video.

Earlier on Tuesday, Akshay teased his fans to a picture of himself from Kesari and wrote, "Aaj meri pagdi bhi Kesari, jo bahega mera woh lahoo bhi Kesari, aur mera jawaab bhi Kesari." Along with the post, he also shared that the team will share the glimpses from the film later in the day.

Kesari, a war drama, is based on the Battle of Saragarhi of 1897, in which 21 Sikh soldiers of the British Indian Army fought against 10,000 Afghan invaders. Akshay plays Havildar Ishar Singh, who lead the Sikh soldiers in the battle.

On #SaragarhiDay, here's the first look of #KESARI - our humble tribute to the martyrs of Saragarhi!

"Aaj meri pagdi bhi Kesari...Jo bahega mera woh lahu bhi Kesari... Aur mera jawaab bhi Kesari." pic.twitter.com/3ATnT55889 - Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 12, 2018

Akshay Kumar's Kesari is directed by Anurag Singh and Karan Johar produces it. The film releases on March 21.

Meanwhile, apart from Akshay's Kesari, two more projects on the same subject are also in the pipeline - Ajay Devgn's Sons Of Sardaar and Randeep Hooda's The Battle of Saragarhi.