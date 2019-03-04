Lord Shiva Devotees Celebrate Mahashivratri, On Last Day Of Kumbh: Photos

Street art from Prayagraj celebrating Mahashivratri 2019, on the last day of Kumbh.

Mahashivratri is being celebrated across the country today, with people queuing outside temples to worship Lord Shiva. Devotees of Lord Shiva, after completing their morning rituals, observe a day-long fast for Mahashivratri and only eat food the next day. A number of activities are also carried out by them on this day. Kumbh Mela, one of the largest religious gatherings in the world, is being held in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj from January 15 on Makar Sakranti to March 4 this year. "Mahashivratri symbolises the last holy bath of the Kalpvasis and is directly related to Lord Shiva. As per the mythology, this day is awaited in the heavens as well," Gunjan Varshney, president of Ram Naam Bank situated at Civil Lines in Prayagraj, told news agency PTI. "This is a very rare coincidence and the Sangam area will remain more crowded than previous years since it is the last bathing day," he said. Mr Varshney said Kumbh will conclude on a rare occasion, Mahashivratri 2019.

Long queues of devotees were seen at different temples of Lord Shiva since the break of dawn, reported news agency ANI. Here are the pictures of Mahashivratri 2019 celebrations from across the country.

Pictures from Prayagraj's Sangam ghat on the occasion of Mahashivratri 2019 and last shahi snan of Kumbh Mela

Renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik wished the country on the occasion of Mahashivratri 2019. "Happy Mahashivratri: May Lord Shiva bless you with good health, happiness and prosperity," he tweeted

Devotees in Uttarakhand's Haridwar take holy dip in the river Ganga on the occasion of Mahashivratri 2019

Devotees offer prayers to Lord Shiva on the occasion of Mahashivratri 2019 at Shivkhori Temple in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district