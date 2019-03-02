Mahashivratri 2019: Powerful Mantras To Chant On 'Great Night Of Shiva'

Maha Shivratri 2019: Lord Shiva is the power behind all the holy mantras.

Mahashivratri, the great night of Shiva, is a holy day to worship Lord Shiva, be meditative and seek his divine guidance. Mahashivratri, a festival of convergence of Shiva and Shakti, will be celebrated on March 4 and will be extended till March 5. On this auspicious day, several powerful Shiva Mantras are chanted to worship the Lord. These mantras help in cleansing the mind, asking for protection and safety, for good health and a peaceful life. Lord Shiva is the power behind all the holy mantras. Shiva is the lord of "immortality". The very utterance of his name rejuvenates the mind, body and soul. Shiva Mantras have tremendous healing powers. Chant these calming Shiva mantras with devotion and seek the divine grace on Mahashivratri.



Powerful Shiva Mantras to chant on Mahashivratri:



1. Shiv Mantra for eradicating fear:

Om Namah Shivaay

2. Rudra Mantra for seeking Lord Shiva's blessings:

Om Namo Bhagwate Rudraay



3. Shiv Dhyaan Mantra for increasing concentration

Om Tatpurushaay Vidmahe Vidmahe Mahadevaay Deemahi Tanno Rudrah Prachodayat

Maha Shivratri 2019: A day to remember and worship Lord Shiva.

4. Mahamrityunjay Mantra for increasing longevity

Om Trayambakam Yajamahe Sugandhim Pushtiwardham

Urwarukmivbandhanaan Mrityormuksheey Mamritat

5. Shiva mantra for health and wealth

Karpur Gauram Karunavataram, Sansara Saram Bhujagendra Haram

Sada Vasantam Hridayaaravinde, Bhavam Bhavani Sahitam Namami

Lord Shiva, depending on his various qualities, have been recognised and called by several names: Maheshwara, Shambhu, Soma, Shashvata, Parameshwara and others. Chanting his names also give power to the soul. Next year in 2020, Mahashivratri will be observed on February 21.