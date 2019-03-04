Maha Shivaratri 2019: Shiv Bhajans, Devotional Songs To Celebrate Maha Shivratri

Mahashivratri 2019: Mahashivratri, the great night of Shiva, is a holy day to worship Lord Shiva.

Mahashivaratri is a Hindu festival celebrated across the country to worship Lord Shiv, also called the "destroyer of evil". It is a festival of convergence of Shiva and Shakti, will be celebrated on March 4 and will be extended till March 5. On this auspicious day, several powerful Shiva Mantras are chanted and songs sung to worship the Lord.

These songs help in cleansing the mind, asking for protection and safety, for good health and a peaceful life. Lord Shiva is the power behind all the holy mantras. Sing or listen to these calming Shiva mantras with devotion and seek the divine grace on Mahashivratri.

Here are few song compilations for Maha Shivaratri:

1. Shiva Tandava Storm

2. Shiva Suvarnamala Stuti

3. Maha Shivratri Ka Parv Nirala

4. Jaago Jaago Hey Bhole Baba

5. Karpuragauram Karunavtaaram