'Shiva Devotee' Rahul Gandhi Wishes Twitter On Mahashivratri

Mahashivratri 2019: Rahul Gandhi tweeted Shivratri wishes on Twitter.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi, who had declared himself as an ardent devotee of lord Shiva, extended his Mahashivratri greetings today."On the occasion of Mahashivratri, my greetings to you all," he tweeted in Hindi, along with a picture of of a snow-clad Mount Kailash.

In August last year, Rahul Gandhi went on the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra or pilgrimage to seek Lord Shiva's blessings.

The pilgrimage, which took about 12 days, was a follow-up on a vow to himself in April, when his plane had a technical snag and plunged several feet during the campaign for the Karnataka polls.

"Shiva is the universe," Mr Gandhi had tweeted when he began his pilgrimage. The tweet was accompanied by a photo of Mount Kailash. Today, the Congress shared that image with this: "Shiva is the Universe". #Throwback to when Rahul Gandhi went on a pilgrimage to Kailash Mansarovar in Sept 2018."

Soon after his return, when he returned to his constituency of Amethi in Uttar Pradesh, he garlanded a portrait of Lord Shiva. He was welcomed with chants of "bol bam" by Congress supporters dressed as devotees of lord Shiva. He wore a red scarf and accepted a lord Shiva image gifted by supporters. His forehead was smeared with sandalwood paste and a tilak or a red mark.

According to Hindu mythology, Mahashivratri symbolises the last holy bath of Kalpvasis - who spend the month of Magh, the period of austerity, living a minimalistic life.