On Kajal Aggarwal And Gautam Kitchlu's Instagram, It's Raining Love

Actress Kajal Aggarwal, who married entrepreneur Gautam Kitchlu on October 30 in Mumbai, in the presence of a few family members and friends, has actively been sharing mushy posts on Instagram. On Friday, she added more set of pictures with her husband Gautam Kitchlu and we are all hearts for them. In the pictures, the couple, dressed in traditional pastel outfits, can be seen happily posing together. Kajal can be seen wearing a soft pink outfit, while Gautam can be seen complimenting her in a powder blue kurta. Kajal Aggarwal added red hearts to her posts.

For her first Karwa Chauth, the newlywed actress opted for a red saree from the shelves of Manish Malhotra. See the pictures here:

Sharing the picture from their new house earlier this week, Gautam wrote in his caption: "Celebrating new beginnings. So grateful for the blessings of the past week, my incredible wife and our new home."

Just a few days after their wedding, Gautam Kitchlu shared a goofy albeit super cute picture of Kajal on his Instagram profile and he captioned it: "Waking up as Mrs Kitchlu." ICYMI, this is the post we are talking about:

Kajal Aggarwal, who stepped into the Hindi film industry with Kyun! Ho Gaya Na, is best-known for her performances in films such as Singham, co-starring Ajay Devgn, Special 26, opposite Akshay Kumar and Do Lafzon Ki Kahani. She has also been a part of several Tamil and Telugu films. Her upcoming projects include Mumbai Saga, Acharya, Mosagallu, Hey Sinamika, Paris Paris and Kamal Haasan's Indian 2.