On International Dance Day, Sushmita Sen's Shout Out To Her Teacher

A still from the video shared by Sushmita. (courtesy sushmitasen47)

Highlights "We love you Pritam Shikhare," wrote Sushmita Sen

"Also reaffirms faith in flowing with life's possibilities," she added

"You are the best princess," her teacher replied

Keeping up with the spirit of International Dance Day, Sushmita Sen shared a special video on her Instagram profile on Thursday. In the video, the actress can be seen dancing along with her teacher. Thanking her guru in the caption she wrote in her post: "Here's to a guru, teacher who doesn't just teach an art form but also reaffirms faith in flowing with life's endless possibilities...One beat at a time." She added in her note, "We love you Pritam Shikhare. Happy international dance day to all teachers and students of life! I love you guys! Stay blessed." Reacting to her student's post, Sushmita Sen's teacher commented on the actress' post: "You are the best princess."

Take a look at Sushmita Sen's post here:

Sushmita Sen frequently shares videos from her dance sessions. When the actress is not busy shooting, she posts workout videos, where she is often accompanied by her daughters Renee and Alisah. Boyfriend Rohman Shawl also joins her in most videos. See some of the posts here:

Sushmita Sen made her digital debut with the web-series Aarya last year, which is streaming on Disney+Hotstar. The show also featured Chandrachur Singh, Sikandar Kher, Namit Das, Ankur Bhatia and Alexx ONell in pivotal roles. The series marked Sushmita Sen's comeback in showbiz.

Sushmita Sen was crowned Miss Universe in 1994. She made her Bollywood debut in the 1996 film Dastak. She has featured in films such as Biwi No 1, Do Knot Disturb, Main Hoon Na, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya and Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge and No Problem.