Sushmita Sen's 'Meditation In Action' Post Is Beating Our Monday Blues. Watch Her Workout Video

Actress Sushmita Sen is one of the best motivators you can find on social media. Time and again, she has kept her fans inspired by uploading jaw-dropping workout videos. In her latest post on Instagram, Sushmita gave us a glimpse of another intense workout, which has left us speechless. In the video, that she called "meditation in action", Sushmita, in an all-black athleisure wear, is seen performing an act on her favourite gymnastic rings. The former Miss Universe captioned the video, "Sharing a feeling, I call alive. It doesn't take strength...It takes will. Back to my practice...How I've missed this feeling. I love you guys."

Her hashtags were #alive, #practise, #will, #breathe, #gratitude and the customary one, #duggadugga. The comments by her fans ranged from "amazing" to "girl power" and "mind-blowing" to "brilliant workout".

Working out with gymnastic rings is no mean task. The actress has been doing it for a few years now, too, had a shaky start. During her first attempt at working out with gymnastic rings in 2018, she had posted that "knuckle push-ups are really a piece of cake in comparison".

When it comes to motivational messages as well, the actress has always been spot-on. In another post, that just had the line, "Never tell me the odds", the 45-year-old wrote, "I believe everything in life is possible, when we begin even. Just because someone couldn't do it, doesn't mean you can't. Go after what you want, leave the odds to the odd ones out."

So, what pushes her every day to radiate such positivity? Well, in another post, she says if you really want something "commit to it, cut out all the noise both inside your head and outside your being. Focus all your energies to honour your commitment and then you will prevail."

The actress confirmed in February that the second season of her web series, Aarya, was on the cards.

Aarya had marked her digital debut in 2020, and Sushmita had left a lasting impact on fans in the role of a drug lord, who takes on her husband's business.