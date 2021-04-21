On Sushmita Sen's Silhouette Pic, A Special Mention For Beau Rohman Shawl

Sushmita Sen posted this picture. (Image courtesy: @sushmitasen47)

Highlights Sushmita Sen posted her silhouette picture on Instagram

Her boyfriend Rohman Shawl clicked it

She praised him in her caption

Sushmita Sen looks at life through a lens of positivity. From her social media posts, it appears that she finds happiness all around. On Tuesday, the actress shared a stunning photograph on Instagram. No prizes for guessing who was behind the camera - it was none other than her boyfriend Rohman Shawl. The photo appears to have been captured at a heritage property. Quoting a line from Bharath Nandibhatla, who goes by the Instagram handle 'Landlocked Sailor', the former Miss Universe wrote, "And even when you are but a mere silhouette, you'll know light's got your back." She added, "Nice shot Rohman Shawl. I love you guys beyond!"

Sushmita and Rohman keep turning photographer for each other, every now and then. In January, Rohman marked his birthday by sharing a photograph taken by Sushmita. Crediting Sushmita for the photo that has him with a beautiful blue sky in the backdrop, he wrote: "Thank you so much for this amazing birthday click."

From working out together to flying kites, Sushmita and Rohman have always set couple goals. Here are a few mushy posts that dot their Instagram pages:

Sushmita and Rohman have been dating for over three years. During an interactive session in October last year, a fan asked Sushmita when they were planning to get married. The actress started smiling and diverted the question to Rohman who replied, "Puchh ke batate hain (will ask and let you know)."

In terms of work, Sushmita was last seen in the web series Aarya, where she played the titular role. She has started shooting for the second season of the series last month. She made her acting comeback with Aarya after a hiatus of several years. She even bagged the Filmfare Award for Best Actor in a Drama Series (Female) for her performance.