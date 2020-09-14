On Husband Ayushmann Khurrana's Birthday, Tahira Relishes This Special Cake. See Pic

Tahira Kashyap shared this photo. (Image courtesy: tahirakashyap)

Highlights Ayushmann Khurrana turned 36 on Monday

He celebrated his birthday with his family in Chandigarh

Tahira Kashyap shared a picture from his birthday party on social media

Happy birthday, Ayushmann Khurrana! The actor turned 36 on Monday and on the occasion, his wife Tahira Kashyap shared an adorable birthday wish for him on social media. Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira are currently living with their kids in their hometown Chandigarh. Giving a glimpse of the actor's midnight birthday party, Tahira shared a photo of herself and the actor with cake smeared on his face, in which she can be seen eating the cake off his face. "Having my cake and eating it too! Happy birthday, soulmate," she captioned her post. Several celebrities such as Shilpa Shetty, Neha Dhupia, Manish Malhotra, Karanvir Bohra, Angad Bedi and Tanisha Mukerji also wished Ayushmann Khurrana in the comments section.

Take a look at Tahira Kashyap's post here:

Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap, who is an author and a filmmaker, got married in 2008. The couple are parents to a son named Virajveer, who they welcomed in 2012, and daughter Varushka, who was born in 2014.

In terms of work, Ayushmann Khurrana was last seen in Gulabo Sitabo, in which he co-starred with Amitabh Bachchan. It was one of the first few Bollywood biggies to premiere on an OTT platform. Ayushmann has featured in a number of hits such as Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, Bala, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, AndhaDhun, Badhaai Ho, Article 15, Vicky Donor and Dream Girl. He recently announced his next project - an Abhishek Kapoor film, which will also star Vaani Kapoor. He will play a cross-functional athlete in the film.