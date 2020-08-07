Vaani Kapoor On Co-Starring With Ayushmann Khurrana In Abhishek Kapoor's Film: 'I'm Thrilled'

Image shared by (L) Vaani Kapoor and (R) Ayushmann Khurrana. (Image courtesy: _vaanikapoor_ )

Vaani Kapoor is all set to star alongside Ayushmann Khurrana in Abhishek Kapoor's forthcoming film that is set to go on floors in October this year. Vaani, who has worked in films like War and Befikre, is "thrilled" about working with Ayushmann in the yet-to-be-titled film, which will be a love story set in North India. The actress will play Ayushmann Khurrana's love interest in it. Talking about joining the cast of the film and co-starring with the Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan actor, Vaani said in a statement: "It's a lovely heart rendering film. I have always wanted to work with Abhishek Kapoor, being so inspired by his films, this feels like an amazing opportunity to be part of his vision. Ayushman is one of the most talented actors of our generation and I'm only thrilled about our first film together to be this beautiful love story."

Vaani Kapoor made her debut in Bollywood with Yash Raj Films' 2013 film Shuddh Desi Romance, in which she shared screen space with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Speaking about the actress, Abhishek Kapoor, who has directed films like Rock On!!, Kai Po Che! and Kedarnath, called her "a very committed actor" and said that Vaani and Ayushmann's chemistry onscreen will be "electrifying." He said in a statement: "I thought Vaani was fabulous in Befikre. She's beautiful and a very committed actor. I am looking forward to having her and Ayushmann on set. I believe their combo will be electrifying."

Ayushmann Khurrana will play a cross-functional athlete in the film and he will have to undergo a physical transformation for his role. Earlier, in an interview with Bombay Times, Ayushmann said that the process of the physical transformation if going to be "intense and excruciating" for him. "I have never looked like this on screen and I'm looking forward to seeing the reaction of audiences. The process is going to be intense and excruciating for me but I feel all the pain will be worth it," he told the publication.

Abhishek Kapoor has not revealed other details about the film yet. Vaani Kapoor was last seen in War, a box office hit that starred Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff in the lead roles. She has also Karan Malhotra's Shamshera, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt, and Akshay Kumar's Bell Bottom lined-up.

Ayushmann, on the other hand, was last seen in Gulabo Sitabo, in which he co-starred with Amitabh Bachchan. The film was among the first few Bollywood biggies to release on an OTT platform.