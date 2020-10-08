On Gauri Khan's Birthday, Sussanne Posts Pic Of A Bunch Of 'Happy Souls'

Gauri and Sussanne in a throwback pic (courtesy suzkr)

Gauri Khan was showered with adorable social media greetings on her birthday, especially from Sussanne Khan, Seema Khan and Maheep Kapoor, who are part of her closest circle. Sussanne's birthday wish for Gauri Khan appeared to a little extra special as she dug out a throwback photo featuring the entire girl gang and posted it on Instagram. The photo is just a glimpse of Sussanne, Gauri, Maheep and Seema's fun times from "eons ago". Sussanne dedicated a birthday message to Gauri and wrote: "Happy happiest birthday G, from eons ago to forever more we shall always smile big together." In her hashtags, Sussanne described Gauri as "brighter than sunshine" and wrote: "Happy souls are the prettiest." Both Maheep Kapoor and Seema Khan, who feature in the throwback, reacted with the heart icons.

Here's how Sussanne Khan made Gauri Khan's birthday special:

Maheep and Seema also shared birthday wishes for Gauri in their Instagram stories. "Woman of few words but many talents," Seema Khan wrote for Gauri.

Screenshots of Maheep Kapoor, Seema Khan's Instagram stories

Gauri Khan owns the luxury interior design label Gauri Khan Designs. Bollywood celebs often turn to her for redecorating their homes - she's helped put together the home interiors of celebs such as Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Ranbir Kapoor and Karan Johar, among others. Gauri Khan has designed restaurants like Arth and Sanchos.

Gauri and Shah Rukh Khan are parents to daughter Suhana and sons Aryan and AbRam. The Khan family are currently in Dubai for the ongoing Indian Premier League - Shah Rukh co-owns the team Kolkata Knight Riders.