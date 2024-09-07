Nagarjuna And Dhanush In <i>Kubera</i> New Poster: Keeping Calm Is Not An Option

For all Dhanush and Nagarjuna fans, we have great news. The makers of their upcoming film Kubera have dropped a new poster on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. The poster, shared on X (formerly Twitter), features both actors. Nagarjuna looks intense in a black shirt, wearing glasses and looking away from the camera. On the other hand, Dhanush is seen in a never-before-seen avatar, sporting a long beard and messy hair. The text atop the poster reads, "Happy Vinayaka Chavithi." The text attached to the post read, “Wishing everyone a joyous Vinayaka Chavithi from the #SekharKammulasKubera team! Get ready to witness the ultimate powerhouse duo— Dhanush sir's fierce energy and Nagarjuna garu commanding presence.”

Directed by Sekhar Kammula, Kubera also features Rashmika Mandanna and Jim Sarbh.

In July, Rashmika Mandanna unveiled her first look from Kubera. The clip, shared on her Instagram handle, shows the actress holding a suitcase and standing in a forest. She digs out a hidden suitcase filled with cash from the ground. After retrieving the baggage, she walks out of the forest. In her caption, Rashmika simply wrote, "Kubera" and dropped a couple of heart emojis along with it.

Before that, in May, the makers of Kubera revealed the first look of "King" Nagarjuna. In the video, the South star is seen walking in the rain, holding an umbrella. He places his foot on a currency bill. Then, he takes some money from his pocket and places it in a trolley. Check it out:

Dhanush's first look for Kubera was dropped in March. The clip opens with the actor facing away from the camera, dressed in an oversized beige shirt. Towards the end, he turns and looks directly into the camera.

Kubera has been jointly bankrolled by Suniel Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao under their banners Sri Venkateswara Cinemas LLP and Amigos Creations Pvt Ltd banners. The film will be released in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi.