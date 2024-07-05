Kubera First Look: Just Rashmika Mandanna Unboxing Her Secrets

Rashmika Mandanna in Kubera. (courtesy: rashmikamandanna)

If you see Rashmika Mandanna atop the trends list on Friday, it is courtesy her first look from her upcoming film Kubera. The video features Rashmika holding a suitcase against the backdrop of a forest. The clip begins with the actress walking towards a forest, where she digs out a suitcase full of cash hidden in the ground. She carries her deep, dark secrets with her as she walks away with her loaded baggage. Sharing the first look from the film on social media, Rashmika wrote, "Kubera" and she added a couple of heart emojis along with it.

Check out Rashmika's first look from the film here:

Nagarjuna's first look from the film featured him walking in the rain with an umbrella in his hand and sadness in his eyes. The text "King Nagarjuna" flashed on screen. Check out the video here:

In March this year, Dhanush's first look from the film released and it went insanely viral. ICYMI, this is what we are talking about:

Kubera has been produced by Suniel Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao under the Sri Venkateswara Cinemas LLP and Amigos Creations Pvt Ltd banners. It has been directed by Sekhar Kammula. The multilingual film has been shot simultaneously in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi.

Rashmika Mandanna is best-known for her performances in films like Geetha Govindam, Dear Comrade, Kirik Party, Chamak, Anjani Putra, Sita Ramam, Varisu and Sarileru Neekevvaru, to name a few. She became a household name after starring in the 2021 film Pushpa: The Rise. Rashmika Mandanna made her Bollywood debut with Goodbye, co-starring Amitabh Bachchan and Neena Gupta. She also featured in the espionage drama Mission Majnu with Sidharth Malhotra last year. She will next be seen in Pushpa 2: The Rule, opposite Allu Arjun. She will also star in The Girlfriend.