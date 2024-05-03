Viral: Nagarjuna's First Look From Kubera

Nagarjuna in a still from the video. (courtesy: YouTube)

If you see superstar Nagarjuna atop the trends list on Friday, it is courtesy his first look from his upcoming film Kubera, in which he co-stars with Dhanush, Rashmika Mandanna and Jim Sarbh. The first look of the film was shared on Thursday and it is trending big time even a day later. The video features a bespectacled Nagarjuna walking in the rain with an umbrella in his hand and sadness in his eyes. The text "King Nagarjuna" flashing on screen. Check out the video here:

Nagarjuna shared his first look on X (earlier known as Twitter) and he wrote, "Here is my first look in Sekhar Kammula's Kubera.

In March this year, Dhanush's first look from the film released and it went insanely viral. ICYMI, this is what we are talking about:

The film Kubera has been produced by Suniel Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao under the Sri Venkateswara Cinemas LLP and Amigos Creations Pvt Ltd banners. It has been directed by Sekhar Kammula. The multilingual film has been shot simultaneously in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi.

Nagarjuna's film credits don't need an introduction but for those who require one, he has starred in movies like Ninne Pelladata, Annamayya, Geetanjali, Aakhari Poratam, Vicky Daada, Siva, Neti Siddhartha, Chaitanya, Nirnayam, Antham, Killer, Khuda Gawah, Rakshana, Hello Brother, Govinda Govinda, Criminal, Ratchagan, Azad, Sivamani, Mass and Super, to name a few. He also starred in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Shah Rukh Khan (in a cameo appearance).