On Gadar 2 Release Day, Esha Deol's Shout Out To Brother Sunny: 'Let's Hear The Lion Roar'

Sunny Deol in Gadar 2. (courtesy: zeestudiosofficial)

On Gadar 2 release day, Sunny Deol's family gave him the biggest shout out. Sunny Deol's sister Esha shared the film's poster on her Instagram stories on Friday and she wrote, "Today let's hear the lion roar and reach soaring heights." Sunny Deol's son Karan also cheered for him. Karan Deol, in his note for dad Sunny, wrote, "As the world eagerly awaits Gadar 2, I'm filled with excitement and pride for you. Your hard work and dedication are unmatched. Here's to a remarkable release Papa."

See Esha Deol's Instagram story here:

Screenshot of Esha Deol's Instagram story

This is what Karan Deol had posted for dad Sunny Deol:

Bobby Deol too had wished his brother a few days before the film's release and he wrote, "Love you Bhaiya. All the best for Gadar 2."

Directed by Anil Sharma, Gadar 2 is the sequel to the 2001 hit Gadar. In the sequel Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma have reprised their roles of Tara Singh, Sakeena and Jeete, respectively. The film released in theatres today. It is clashing with Akshay Kumar's OMG 2 at the box office.

Meanwhile, Gadar 2 released to average reviews. Film critic Saibal Chatterjee, in his review of NDTV, gave the film 2 stars out of 5 and he wrote, "Gadar 2 is strictly for three categories of people: Sunny Deol fans, those that miss the unbridled excesses of Bollywood of yore, and those that believe that "hate thy neighbour" is an axiom worth cheering for in a movie theatre. The film has enough to please them all - and then some."