Bobby Deol Sends Big Love For Brother Sunny Deol Ahead Of Gadar 2 Release

Image instagrammed by Bobby Deol. (Courtesy: Bobby Deol)

Sunny Deol's much-awaited action-drama Gadar 2 is scheduled to hit the theatres later this week. Ahead of the film's release, Sunny Deol received a special shout-out from his younger brother and actor Bobby Deol. Bobby Deol dropped an image of Sunny Deol and him sharing a hug. Wishing him luck for the upcoming film, Bobby Deol wrote, “Love you, Bhaiya. All the best for #Gadar2. In a cinema near you on August 11, 2023 … Book your tickets now.” In response to the post, Sunny Deol wrote, “Bob love you. Tooooooo much,” with a bunch of heart emojis. Actor Rahul Dev replied to the post and said, “Wonderful,” with heart and smile emojis. Actors Rajniesh Duggall and Darshan Kumaar also dropped a bunch of heart emojis in the comments section. Fans gushed about the image, praising the bond between Dharmendra's sons.

Check out the post here:

Gadar 2 is a sequel to the 2001 cult classic Gadar: Ek Prem Katha which was headlined by Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel. The two stars are reprising their roles as Tara Singh and Sakina in Gadar 2, which is set against the backdrop of the 1971 India-Pakistan war. The trailer was released on the occasion of Kargil Vijay Divas. Along with the video, Sunny Deol wrote, "Apne parivaar aur desh ke liye, ek baar phir se Gadar machayega Tara Singh! (For the sake of his family and his nation, Tara Singh will fight back)."

About the film, Sunny Deol said, “Gadar - Ek Prem Katha has been an eminent part of my life, personally as well as professionally. Tara Singh from Gadar isn't just a protagonist but went on to become a cult icon that defied all odds and crossed all boundaries for his Family and Love. Collaborating with the team after 22 years was a creatively enriching experience.”

Gadar 2, directed by Anil Sharma, will release on August 11. Meanwhile, Bobby Deol will be seen next in Animal, headlined by Ranbir Kapoor and directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga.