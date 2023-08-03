Gadar 2: Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel In Main Nikla Gaddi Leke 2.0

Sunny Deol in a still from the song. (Courtesy: YouTube)

Gadar 2 is all set to release on August 11. The film will see Sunny Deol returning as Tara Singh and Ameesha Patel as Sakeena. It is a sequel to Anil Sharma's 2001 blockbuster cross-border romance Gadar - Ek Prem Katha. Now, the makers have announced that they have recreated the hit song Main Nikla Gaddi Leke from the 2001 film. The track was released today, and we must say that the magic is intact. The song features Sunny Deol, Utkarsh Sharma, and Ameesha Patel grooving to the peppy beats. “Gadar 2 Main Nikla Gaddi Leke Out Now,” read the text on the clip. Utkarsh plays the role of their son, Jeete, in the movie.

In the caption, Zee Music Video wrote, “Sab faatak, sab signal yeh log tod aaye....#MainNiklaGaddiLeke is out, tune in now. #Gadar2 aa rahi hai bade parde par (fire emoji) lagane iss Independence Day! Cinemas mein 11th August se.”

Main Nikla Gaddi Leke in Gadar 2 has been sung by Udit Narayan, his son Aditya Narayan, and Mithoon. The song has been recreated and rearranged by Mithoon. Anand Bakshi has written the lyrics.

Watch the full song here:

Now, take a look at the original Main Nikla Gaddi Leke track here:

Before this, the makers recreated the soulful track Udd Jaa Kaale Kawa. Check it out here:

Meanwhile, the trailer of Gadar 2 was unveiled on the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas. The action-packed clip showcases glimpses of Sunny Deol performing deadly stunts and beating up men, who are torturing his son Jeete. Towards the end, the clip showcases Tara Singh staring at a handpump. No bonus points to guess what's coming next. For the unversed, in Gadar – Ek Prem Katha, Sunny Deol had uprooted a handpump. The scene went down in history as one of Bollywood's most iconic scenes.

Watch the trailer here:



As revealed in the teaser, Gadar 2 is set against the backdrop of the 1971 Indo-Pakistani war.