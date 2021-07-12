On Brother Siddharth's Birthday, Priyanka Chopra Digs Out An Adorable Beach Pic From Her Childhood

Priyanka Chopra shared this picture.(Image courtesy: priyankachopra)

Actress Priyanka Chopra, who is currently shooting for Russo Brothers' Citadel in London, marked her brother Siddharth Chopra's birthday with a special Instagram post. The 38-year-old actress shared two pictures on Instagram. The first picture is from Priyanka Chopra's childhood days, and it features her and her brother. The picture is from the siblings' beach vacation. They can be seen enjoying themselves in the sea water. The other picture is from recent times, and it features Priyanka Chopra's mother Madhu Chopra with Siddharth. Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Priyanka wrote that she wished she was "there to celebrate" her brother's birthday. "Happy Birthday Sid! Love you and wish I was there to celebrate you, wishing u so much joy and laughter Siddharth Chopra," she wrote in the caption of the post.

Fans couldn't resist obsessing over Priyanka's childhood picture with her brother. Many fans dropped heart and fire emojis in the comments section of the actress' post.

Take a look at Priyanka Chopra's post for her brother here:

Priyanka recently attended the Wimbledon Women's Singles finals with socialite Natasha Poonawalla and James G Boulter. Earlier in the day, she gave us a glimpse of her meet with her "best dates" with an Instagram post. "Congratulations to Novak Djokovic and Ashleigh Barty on your incredible matches and victories. And a special thank you to Chairman of the All England Club, Ian Hewitt, and Ralph Lauren for having me as your guest," she wrote in the caption of the post.

Check out the aforementioned post here:

As mentioned above, Priyanka is currently shooting for Russo Brothers' Citadel in London. She will also be seen in Matrix 4 and Text For You.