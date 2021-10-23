On Arjun Kapoor's Birthday Post For Malaika Arora, Kareena Kapoor Wants Photo Credits

Malaika Arora with Arjun Kapoor. (courtesy: arjunakpoor)

Malaika Arora celebrates her 48th birthday today and her friends, fans and family members made it all the more special by sharing wishes on social media. Malaika's boyfriend Arjun Kapoor shared a mushy post for the star and he captioned it: "On this day or any other all I want is to make you smile...May this year you smile the most." BTW can you guess who clicked the picture-perfect moment? It was none other than Malaika Arora's bestie Kareena Kapoor. In the comments section of Arjun's post: Kareena wrote: "I want photo credit Arjun kapoor ji."

Malaika and Arjun reportedly started dating in 2018. Malaika Arora was previously married to actor-filmmaker Arbaaz Khan. They were married for over 19 years and got divorced in 2017. They are parents to 18-year-old Arhaan. He went abroad for higher studies a few months ago.

In terms of work, Malaika Arora was last seen as one of the judges in the dance reality show India's Best Dancer, alongside choreographers Terence Lewis and Geeta Kapur. Malaika Arora is best-known for her dance performances to popular tracks such as Chaiya Chaiya, Munni Badnaam Hui, Anarkali Disco Chali and Hello Hello among many others. She currently features as a judge in Supermodel Of the Year 2 with Milind Soman and Anusha Dandekar.

On the work front, Arjun Kapoor was seen in the horror comedy Bhoot Police with Saif Ali Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Yami Gautam. Earlier this year, the actor starred in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, in which he shared screen space with Parineeti Chopra. He also featured in Sardar Ka Grandson recently. Last year, he featured in the period drama Panipat along with Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt.