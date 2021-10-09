'Thought I Was Bulletproof Until It Hit Me': Malaika Arora On Her Mental Health

Malaika Arora shared this image.(courtesy malaikaaroraofficial)

Ahead of World Mental Health Day, Malaika Arora shared a post on her Instagram profile, in which she asked her Instafam to share their stories. The actress wrote about how yoga helped her "survive" and wrote in her note: "Tomorrow, the 10th of October is World Mental Health Day. Here is a little confession. I thought I was bulletproof until it hit me that I wasn't emotion proof. My mind started to play games with me the rules of which I didn't know. I survived because of yoga." The 47-year-old star wrote about her "breaking point" and added, "My breaking point came on a day while I was in my first few yoga classes and my tears didn't stop. I survived the storm within me. I will never call myself bullet proof because none of us are. I will call myself stable and in the path of continuously wanting to become mentally, physically and emotionally healthy. This is my SARVAstory. Write to us with your story because 'we are listening'."

In terms of work, Malaika Arora was last seen as one of the judges in the dance reality show India's Best Dancer, alongside choreographers Terence Lewis and Geeta Kapur. She currently features as a judge in India's Next Top Model with Milind Soman and Anusha Dandekar. Malaika Arora is best-known for her dance performances to popular tracks such as Chaiya Chaiya, Munni Badnaam Hui, Anarkali Disco Chali and Hello Hello among many others.