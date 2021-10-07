It's Always 'Playtime' For Malaika Arora When Her Pet Pooch Is Around

Malaika Arora shared this photo. (Image courtesy: malaikaaroraofficial )

Malaika Arora never has a dull moment when her pet dog Casper is around. The pet pooch quickly turns her yoga time into "playtime" and her latest entry on Instagram proves it. On Thursday, Malaika Arora posted a video of herself and her doggo Casper and wrote: "Playtime or is it me time?? #DogsOfInstagram #Dogstagram #YogaDog." The actress can be seen playing with her pet pooch on a yoga mat in a room in the clip. A-Wall's Loverboy can be heard playing in the background. Malaika looks cute in a green and white gym outfit in the video. Check it out here:

Just a glimpse of Casper on Malaika Arora's Instagram feed is enough to bring a smile to our faces. Remember when she posted a photo of the furball and her son Arhaan? She shared it in July and captioned it: "My loves, my life, my everything."

Malaika Arora is a fitness enthusiast. She is the co-founder of yoga platforms Sarva and Diva Yoga. Often on her Instagram profile, Malaika shares photos and videos of herself performing different yoga asanas and explains the benefits of them. Like sharing this photo, she wrote: "This week's pose is Trikonasana (Triangle Pose) with a brick. Yoga sessions with props have always been one of my favorite sessions. It adds a challenge to your regular yoga sessions and a fun element to the entire flow. This pose improves the flexibility of your spine, engages your core, and reduces stress and anxiety."

In terms of work, Malaika Arora is best-known for her dance performances to songs like Chaiyya Chaiyya and Munni Badnaam Hui, among many others. She has featured as a judge in various television dance reality shows such as Nach Baliye, India's Best Dancer, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and others.