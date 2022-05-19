On Anil And Sunita Kapoor's Wedding Anniversary, Daughter Sonam Dug Out This Throwback

A throwback of Anil and Sunita Kapoor. (courtesy: sonamkapoor)

Sonam Kapoor handpicked precious throwback pictures of her parents Anil and Sunita Kapoor on their wedding anniversary. She posted the pictures on her Instagram profile on Thursday and she wrote in her caption: "Happy Anniversary to the best parents on earth love you ! You both set the best example as a couple , parents and partners... I couldn't have asked for more. Also mom, dad's obsessed with you... It was gross as a kid but it's unbelievably cute now." In the comments section, Sonam's mom Sunita Kapoor wrote: "Why was it gross? It's the best thing in the world to be surrounded with love."

See Sonam Kapoor's post here:

Anil Kapoor too shared super cute throwback pictures on his Instagram profile and he captioned it: "Happy Anniversary to my everything Sunita Kapoor! I wish everyone gets to live a love like ours! I'm so lucky to being growing young with you every year. Thank you for giving me three incredibly loving, fiercely independent and definitely crazy kids. You are my heart and home...It's hard to be away from you today for the first time in 48 years and I'm counting the days, minutes and seconds until we reunite in your favorite place. I miss you and I love you."

Sunita Kapoor too picked a set of perfect throwbacks with Anil Kapoor and she wrote: "Happy Anniversary husband. You're my best friend, my human diary and my other half... Here's to us, to our love, to our hearts and to our dreams... and to many more adventures.. Love you and miss you."

Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor got married in 1984. The couple first met on the sets of Meri Jung. Their daughter Sonam Kapoor is a Bollywood actress. Their middle child Rhea is a film producer and runs an apparel brand Rheson with sister Sonam. The couple's son Harshvardhan Kapoor is also a Bollywood actor.