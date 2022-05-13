Jug Jugg Jeeyo Posters: Neetu-Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan And Kiara Advani's Family Reunion Is 'Full Of Surprises'

A new poster of Jug Jugg Jeeyo. (courtesy: neetu54)

The makers of Jug Jugg Jeeyo shared new posters from the film on Friday. One of the motion posters features super cute pictures of Neetu Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani. All of them dressed in festive white ensembles. The text on it reads: "A family reunion, full of surprises." Sharing a poster, Neetu Kapoor wrote in her Instagram post: "What's a family reunion without some nok jhok and surprises! I am so excited to invite you to the family reunion of my crazy parivaar. From mine to yours." Sharing another poster, she wrote: "Come and experience the magic of my family in cinemas near you on 24th June, till then Jug Jugg Jeeyo."

Check out the posts shared by Neetu Kapoor here:

The film's cast also includes Prajakta Kohli and Maniesh Paul. Here's another post featuring all the actors from Jug Jugg Jeeyo. "Ladies and gentlemen, my parivaar. Are you ready for a family reunion unlike ever before? Surprises, chaos, masti, emotions - you get a bit of everything with us! Jug Jugg Jeeyo in cinemas near you on 24th June," Kiara Advani wrote sharing this poster.

Jug Jugg Jeeyo will have a theatrical release. It is slated to hot the screens on June 24. It has been directed by Raj Mehta, and produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. Excited much?