Jug Jugg Jeeyo Album: Wedding Pics Shared By Neetu-Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan. Kiara Advani,Prajakta Koli's Posts Though

Neetu Kapoor shared this image. (courtesy: neetu54)

The stars of Jug Jugg Jeeyo decided to share pictures from wedding albums on Instagram. Neetu Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Varun Dhawan shared pictures from their respective weddings, while Kiara Advani and Prajakta Kohli added their own twist to the drill. Neetu Kapoor, sharing a throwback picture of herself with late husband Rishi Kapoor, wrote: "Mere liye shaadi ke baad sab badal gaya. I am starting this new journey... With your blessings Rishi ji. With you in my heart, always." Anil Kapoor, who also stars in the film, posted a picture with wife Sunita Kapoor and wrote: "You gave us your blessings once...Now my 'other' family needs blessings to start a new journey kyunki shaadi ke baad sab badal jaata hai..."

This is what Neetu Kapoor posted:

Here's Anil Kapoor's post:

Varun Dhawan, who married childhood sweetheart Natasha Dalal last year, posted a picture from the wedding and wrote: Aap logo ne Iss din Hume itna pyaar diya thank you but I need your blessings again kyunki shaadi ke baad sab badal jaata hai."

Kiara Advani shared a picture from her parents' wedding album and she captioned it: "Here's one of my favourite pictures of my parents. I've always looked up to them for the perfect marriage! Their blessings are always with me.. now I need YOURS! Also, some advice please, kyunki sab kehte hai - shaadi ke baad sab badal jaata hai. Kya sachi badal jaata hai?"

Prajakta Koli, who also features in the film, shared a picture of herself with a confused expression and she wrote: Sab bolte rehte hai - shaadi kab kar rahi ho, shaadi kab kar rahi ho! Toh bas - kar rahi hoon ab. And need ALL your blessings for it and advice...kyunki shaadi ke baad sab badal jaata hai na?"

About Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani's roles in the film -"Happy husband, happy life!" wrote Kiara Advani while Varun captioned his post: "Happy wife, happy life." See the posts here:

On the first day of the shoot, Neetu Kapoor posted a picture of herself getting ready for a sequence and wrote: "Back on set after so many years. To new beginnings and the magic of the movies. I feel YOUR love and presence. From mom, to Kapoor Sahab (Rishi Kapoor), to Ranbir (Kapoor) always being with me... now I find myself all by myself, feeling a little scared, but I know you are always with me."

Jug Jugg Jeeyo has been directed by Raj Mehta, and produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.