Varun Dhawan Had An Ab-Tastic Morning. See His Mid-Week Motivation Post

Varun Dhawan in a still from the video. (courtesy: varundvn)

Who doesn't love a warm cup of coffee at the start of the day? Most of us would raise our hands to that. And, so would Varun Dhawan. How do we know? We didn't have to dig deep to understand the actor's love for coffee. In fact, he dropped an Instagram post that gives a shoutout to his favourite beverage. In his photos, Varun poses shirtless for the camera. In the first snapshot, we see him sipping from a tall glass of coffee. In the second one, he is busy reading a script. And then, we see him turning into the cool poser that he is. Oh boy, do we love these photos that he has treated us to? The caption clearly spelt out his priorities. He wrote, "Go get it. But first get some coffee." Take a look at the post:

We love getting a sneak peek of Varun Dhawan's life. And, the actor answers our wishes by regularly posting on his social media page. There's a lot that we adore about Varun. We love the fact that he is a coffee fan. We also admire his dog-parent side. Of course, Varun keeps gushing about his pet pooch Joey and we have no reason to complain. Recently, Varun dropped a "paw"dorable video where we see the two during their playtime. In one frame, we also see Varun's wife Natasha Dalal as she plants a kiss on the actor's cheek. Take a look:

Varun Dhawan turned 35 this year and his birthday was something to watch out for. Varun shared a picture where he looks dapper in a crisp white shirt and beige pants. The picture seems to be taken inside his vanity van. We noticed the birthday decorations done with gold and blue balloons. The actor wrote, "It ain't my sweet 16, but super happy to spend this bday working. The last 2 birthdays were spent at home but feels great to be out here on set getting up at 5:30 in the morning and reporting to a Nitesh Tiwari set Bawaal. 2022 is special for me with Jug Jugg Jeeyo and Bhediya set for release".

Varun Dhawan's Jug Jugg Jeeyo is scheduled to release on June 24, while Bhediya will hit the theatres on November 25.