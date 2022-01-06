On Ananya Panday's 'New Year, New Me' Post, This Is What Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor Commented

Ananya Panday posted this. (Image courtesy: ananyapanday)

On Thursday, Ananya Panday dropped a series of pictures on her Instagram handle from her recent photoshoot. Suhana Khan who is the daughter of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, often comments on Ananya Panday's post, This time, Suhana dropped a comment and wrote: "Sexc" along with fire emojis. Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor's daughter Shanaya Kapoor also dropped heart emojis in her post. Ananya's friend Tania Shroff and actress Bhumi Pednekar also couldn't stop themselves from commenting on the post.

On Wednesday, Ananya Panday dropped a series of pictures from her upcoming film Gehraiyaan. The film also stars Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa. Sharing the posters, Ananya wrote: "Waving' hello to 2022 with love and there's more to come!"

Recently, Ananya Panday shared a series of pictures on her Instagram account where she can be seen enjoying her jungle safari at Ranthambore National Park in Rajasthan. Ananya Panday also shared a post that features herself dressed in a brown jacket and a green top. She styled her look with a pair of glasses. In her Instagram stories, Ananya could be seen enjoying her time by spotting deers and crocodiles as she went about exploring the jungle. Reacting to Ananya's post, designer Manish Malhotra dropped a heart emoji in the comments section.

In terms of work, Ananya made her Bollywood debut with Karan Johar's directorial Student Of The Year 2 opposite Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria in 2019. Ananya also featured in Angrezi Medium, Pati Patni Aur Woh alongside Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar and was also seen in Khaali Peeli with Ishaan Khattar.