On Ananya Panday's 'Annie In Wonderland' Post, Suhana Khan Left This Comment

Ananya Panday often shares pictures of herself, her friends and her family on social media. On Monday, Ananya posted a series of pictures on her Instagram handle, where she can be seen posing in a white outfit for a photo shoot. Sharing the post, Ananya wrote: "Annie in wonderland." Reacting to the post Ananya's friend and Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan wrote, "Perfect." Actress Mrunal Thakur couldn't stop herself from commenting. "Wow," she wrote on the post. Ananya Panday and Suhana Khan frequently comment on each other's posts.

Recently, Ananya Panday shared a post where she showcased her love for french fries. Sharing her goofy picture, Ananya wrote: "I just want a bouquet of French fries."

Last week, the actress also posted a series of pictures on her Instagram post, where she could not stop smiling as she revealed the date and teaser of her upcoming film, Gehraiyaan. Sharing the post Ananya wrote, "Feeling overwhelmed by all the love towards Gehraiyaan and the teaser already, Gehraiyaan on Prime, world premiere, January 25th, 2022 !"

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya Panday is trending for her film Gehraiyaan where she will star along with Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa. The film is directed by Shakun Batra. The teaser of the film has been recently launched and the title for the same was also disclosed. The film is set to release on Amazon Prime Video on January 25, 2022. On the other hand, the actress will be next seen in Liger opposite Vijay Deverakonda.