Ananya Panday Shares Glimpses From Jungle Safari. See Pics

On Tuesday, Ananya Panday shared a series of pictures on her Instagram account where she can be seen enjoying her jungle safari at Ranthambore National Park in Rajasthan. Ananya Panday also shared a post that features herself dressed in a brown jacket and a green top. She styled her look with a pair of glasses. In her Instagram stories, Ananya can be seen enjoying her time by spotting deers and crocodiles as she went about exploring the jungle. Reacting to Ananya's post, designer Manish Malhotra dropped a heart emoji in the comments section.

Recently, Ananya posted a series of pictures on her Instagram handle, where she can be seen posing in a white outfit for a photo shoot. Sharing the post, Ananya wrote: "Annie in wonderland." Reacting to the post Ananya's friend and Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan wrote, "Perfect." Actress Mrunal Thakur couldn't stop herself from commenting. "Wow," she wrote on the post. Ananya Panday and Suhana Khan frequently comment on each other's posts.

Last week, the actress also posted a series of pictures on her Instagram post, where she could not stop smiling as she revealed the date and teaser of her upcoming film, Gehraiyaan. Sharing the post Ananya wrote, "Feeling overwhelmed by all the love towards Gehraiyaan and the teaser already, Gehraiyaan on Prime, world premiere, January 25th, 2022 !"

Meanwhile, in terms of work, Ananya Panday is trending for her film Gehraiyaan where she will star along with Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa. The film is directed by Shakun Batra. The teaser of the film has been recently launched and the title for the same was also disclosed. The film is set to release on Amazon Prime Video on January 25, 2022. On the other hand, the actress will be next seen in Liger opposite Vijay Deverakonda.