On Amitabh-Jaya Bachchan's 50th Wedding Anniversary, Son Abhishek's Adorable Tribute

Abhishek Bachchan shared this image. (courtesy: bachchan)

On Saturday (June 3), Bollywood legends Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan celebrated 50 years of marriage. On the happy occasion, the couple received a lot of love from family, friends, and fans. Needless to say, one of the most special messages came from the couple's son, actor Abhishek Bachchan. On the occasion, Abhishek shared a carousel of images attached to a warm note. While the first image in the collection is a more recent photo of the couple, the second photo is a throwback image in which Big B is seen resting his head on Jaya Bachchan's shoulder as she smiles. The third image has the couple leaning on each other while the fourth is a picture from the couple's wedding in 1973.

Sharing the photos, Abhishek Bachchan wrote, “Adding to the list of the many Golden Jubilees to their credit…But this is by far the most special one. Happy 50th wedding anniversary Ma and Pa!” In response, Amitabh Bachchan wrote, “Love you.”

Several other celebrities too wished the couple in the comments section. Angad Bedi wished the couple and wrote, “Congratulations, Waheguru sukh rakhe.” Zoya Akhtar, Kunal Kapoor, Vikrant Massey, Dia Mirza, Bobby Deol, Riteish Deshmukh, and Genelia D'Souza dropped heart emojis, wishing the couple. Kajol dropped clap emojis, while Esha Deol said, “Happy anniversary.” Fardeen Khan said, “So special [heart emojis],” and Nimrat Kaur gushed, “So so lovely indeed.”

Check out the post here:

On the happy occasion, the couple's elder daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda also wished them and shared a throwback image. In it, Jaya Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan are seen as a young couple, who only have eyes for each other. Sharing the image, she wrote, “Happy 50th parents ~ now you're "Golden." Once on being asked what the secret to a long marriage is, my mother answered - love, and I think my father's was - the wife is always right. That's the long and short of it.” Shweta's daughter Navya Naveli Nanda replied with heart emojis.

Replying to the post, director Zoya Akhtar said, “How beautiful are they?” While Maheep Kapoor said, “Happy 50th to your parents,” Bhavana Pandey wrote, “Happy 50th to your parents! Lots of love.” Actor Chunky Panday wrote, "Happy happy golden anniversary."

Amitabh Bachchan also wrote about the special occasion in his blog. He said, "June 3 dawns in a few... and the years will be counted as 50...love, respect, and gratitude for the wishes that have come and perhaps shall come (folded hand emoji)." Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan have worked together in a number of classics including Silsila, Sholay, Zanjeer, Mili, Chupke Chupke, and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, among others.

Amitabh Bachchan will be seen next in Project K with Deepika Padukone and Prabhas, while Jaya Bachchan will play a pivotal role in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani headlined by Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh.